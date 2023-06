Motorists are being reminded that the N25 Westbound Diverge to the Dunkettle Interchange Roundabout will be fully closed today, Saturday June 24.

Traffic on the N25 Westbound wishing to head to the tunnel or the M8 will be diverted through Little Island via the R623.

“We hope to reopen the N25 Westbound Diverge several hours ahead of schedule, at approximately 4am on Sunday, June 25,” said a spokesperson