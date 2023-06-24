Pictures: Intercultural Day hits the right notes at North Presentation

NORTH Presentation Primary School recently held a very successful Intercultural Day in their school which is located at Cathedral Walk on Gerald Griffin Street.

The Cork city primary school is very diverse and inclusive with more than 40 ethnicities currently attending the school which has a proud history of education on the northside.

The school which caters for boys and girls from junior infants have been granted coeducational status on a phased basis and are currently in the process of having their school recognised as a School of Sanctuary.

Isabela Weber at the Intercultural Day at North Presentation Primary School, Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

A School of Sanctuary is a school that is committed to creating a safe and welcoming environment that benefits everybody, especially families seeking sanctuary.

It is a school that helps its students, staff, parents, and the wider community to understand what it means to be a refugee and to extend a welcome to everyone regardless of their immigration status.

During the Intercultural Day, pupils and families gathered to celebrate and learn about all the cultures in the school. It proved a fun-filled day with plenty of music, food, and dance.

Mina Neupane at the Intercultural Day at North Presentation Primary School, Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Máire Coleman who is the home school liaison officer said the Intercultural Day was a ‘culmination’ of numerous projects held over recent weeks in the school community.

“We have 54 nationalities in our school. My job is to link in with the families and the community. The Intercultural Day was a culmination of everything.

"In the weeks leading up to the big day, the children were all doing projects about where they come from and their family’s heritage. We did a few photo displays with the kids around the school and linking them to their countries. The parents did an art workshop about their culture which was displayed on the day. We also had hair weave and braiding for African culture,” she said.

May and her son Nasser at the Intercultural Day at North Presentation Primary School, Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Numerous cultural events were held on the day in the school to celebrate Intercultural Day said Ms Coleman. “The students came in all dressed up in their national dress or in the colours of their country. We had a taste around the world station where all the parents brought in food from their own culture which was phenomenal. Mario an instructor from Zumba Cork did a demonstration with the parents and the students. It was a great day. There was a great atmosphere. The students, parents and staff were all amazing. They really enjoyed it.

“Because we are such a diverse school it is important to celebrate and acknowledge that. It is important to realise that we have students who were born in Ireland, but they may have families from other places and that is important as well.

Liliana Ostrowska at the Intercultural Day at North Presentation Primary School, Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

“It is great to see all the children in the yard and they are all different skin colours, identities, and languages. They are all friends. That is lovely to see and heart-warming”.

Ms Coleman said the North Presentation Primary School is at the ‘heart’ of the local community. “We are a very progressive school. We like to think we are at the heart of the community. Members of the men’s shed were also present on the day as they do work in the garden. We try to link in the community where we can.

Nitha Sani at the Intercultural Day at North Presentation Primary School, Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

“The parents are great as well. We run English classes here, so a lot of the parents have become friendly through that. We have around 300 students. The staff here are amazing. They buy into everything. Anything to support the kids or their family, the teachers are great to do that as well.”