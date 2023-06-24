Sat, 24 Jun, 2023 - 12:30

Uisce Éireann is working to restore water supply for customers in Blarney

Works are expected to be completed by 10pm today 
An Uisce Éireann team is working to restore water to customers in Blarney and surrounding areas following a large burst downstream of the Curraleigh Reservoir. 

Eoin Kelleher

Residents of Blarney are being advised that urgent water works in the area will be completed by 10pm tonight, Saturday, June 24.

Uisce Éireann and Cork County Council are working to restore water as quickly as possible to customers in Blarney and surrounding areas following a large burst downstream of the Curraleigh Reservoir.

Dedicated water services crews are on site and every effort is being made to reduce the impact on homes and businesses and restore normal water supply as quickly as possible. Works are expected to completed by 10pm.

“Typically, it takes two to three hours after this to restore normal supply to all customers affected by an unplanned outage,” said a spokesperson.

While repairs are underway, customers in Blarney, Ballincollig, and surrounding areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure and, or, water outages until works are completed.

“Uisce Éireann understands the inconvenience when an unplanned outage occurs, and we would like to thank impacted customers for their patience while we work to complete the repairs and restore normal supply as quickly as possible,” added the spokesperson.

“Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.” The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact the company on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. 

For updates, members of the public can see the Water Supply updates section of water.ie.

“Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. We are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment,” added the spokesperson.

To find out more visit www.water.ie

