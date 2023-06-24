AIB joins Farm Zero C project to transform agriculture and reduce emissions

AIB has teamed up with the Farm Zero C project in West Cork to transform agriculture and reduce emissions.

Farm Zero C is a joint venture of Carbery, the West Cork-based international food ingredients company, and BiOrbic, Ireland’s National Bioeconomy Research Centre, which aims to create an economically viable, climate neutral model for Irish dairy farming.

AIB has agreed to provide exclusive financial support towards the research, promotion and public advocacy of the work underway at Shinagh, outside Bandon.

The farm milks 250 cows on a 250-acre platform.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath said: “This project rhymes very well with the ambitions set out in the Climate Action Plan and I want to commend all those involved, who are leading the way in the transition to a net zero economy.”

AIB CEO Colin Hunt said:

“The necessary transition to a low carbon economy requires leadership, partnership and innovation from all sides. The ongoing work at Farm Zero C has global relevance and we are delighted to partner with all stakeholders on this important work.”

The Farm Zero C project combines a range of technologies and practices to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase the productivity and resilience of the farm.

Carbery CEO Jason Hawkins said “the AIB contribution will allow us to make further progress, and most importantly, to communicate the work underway and the potential benefit to a wide range of stakeholders, including most importantly farmers and the agri sector”.

BiOrbic director Kevin O’Connor said: “Farmers are facing a considerable challenge to reduce emissions under the government’s climate action targets, by 25% in 2030.

“Farm Zero C is about bringing together farmers and pioneering research to help achieve climate neutrality, but in a way that keeps farming as a viable profession.”

The Farm Zero C project is an interdisciplinary programme of work targeting “soil and grassland, animal diet and breeding, biodiversity, life cycle analysis, and renewable energy.”

The project has partners in UCD, Trinity, Teagasc, and MTU and received €2m from Science Foundation Ireland.