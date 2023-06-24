Unlimited overtime won’t increase garda figures, says commissioner

OFFERING unlimited overtime to gardaí would not put more feet on the street in Cork, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said.

The commissioner was speaking at a meeting of the Cork city joint policing committee which had heard that garda numbers in the Cork city division are down 23 on three years ago.

Chief Superintendent Tom Myers, who is head of policing in the Cork city division, told the joint policing committee that, in 2006, there had been 638 gardaí serving in the city division, and there is currently 707 gardaí based in the division, down from a high of 730 in 2021.

Rejecting the suggestion that blanket overtime might improve current garda figures in the city, Mr Harris said that the constraints currently affecting numbers within An Garda Síochána did not relate to money, but rather were affected by the recruitment process.

He was responding to a call from Independent councillor Thomas Moloney, who had asked that the commissioner consider blanket overtime as a way of placing more gardaí on the streets of Cork.

Mr Moloney had echoed calls from a number of councillors and business representatives who sought greater visibility of gardaí on the streets of Cork, and he drew attention to a decline in garda numbers in the city over recent years.

“Ten years ago, Anglesea Street Garda Station had 24 detectives, today they have 12 detectives for serious crime; Mayfield district is down seven detectives, the Gurranabraher district is down four detectives.

“These are challenges that we’re facing here all the time in Cork. This is why we’re constantly asking for more resources to be put into the city. These are the challenges that are not going away, and if we don’t get the resources and the new recruits coming out of Templemore, we are going to be even more challenged,” Mr Moloney said

Mr Moloney said that everyone on the joint policing committee would testify that gardaí in Cork are “absolutely outstanding” but he suggested that giving them overtime would help to get more gardaí on the street.

Thanking Mr Moloney, and telling him he was “very well informed”, the commissioner said that he could not agree to blanket overtime.

“There comes a time when overtime becomes a bit of a null game, because people will get tired and aren’t productive in the workplace,” Mr Harris said, adding that he was committed to recruiting more officers.

“There are some constraints on me now, actually — the constraint isn’t money — the constraint is actually the recruitment process, and getting people into An Garda Síochána.”