Emergency services at scene of incident on M8

Emergency services are responding to an incident which occurred on the M8 in Cork this evening.

The incident occurred northbound between Junction 16 Rathcormac and Junction 17 Watergrasshill.

It's understood that the incident concerns a jackknifed van and trailer.

One northbound lane remains open to traffic, with the hard shoulder and one lane impacted.

Fire service crews from Ballyvolane and Anglesea St are responding to the incident.

Use caution in the area ⚠️#YourCouncilDay pic.twitter.com/TBz7oR71fb — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) June 23, 2023

