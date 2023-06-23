Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 20:05

Emergency services at scene of incident on M8

The incident occurred northbound between Junction 16 Rathcormac and Junction 17 Watergrasshill.
The incident occurred northbound between Junction 16 Rathcormac and Junction 17 Watergrasshill. Picture Denis Minihane.

Martin Mongan

Emergency services are responding to an incident which occurred on the M8 in Cork this evening.

The incident occurred northbound between Junction 16 Rathcormac and Junction 17 Watergrasshill.

It's understood that the incident concerns a jackknifed van and trailer.

One northbound lane remains open to traffic, with the hard shoulder and one lane impacted.

Fire service crews from Ballyvolane and Anglesea St are responding to the incident.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

