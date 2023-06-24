Cork man caught with almost €130k worth of drugs in his bedroom during search

A 21-year-old Cork man was caught during a garda drug raid – sitting in his bedroom surrounded by a stash of drugs worth almost €130,000 together with various drug paraphernalia.

Garda Rory Fogarty gave this evidence at the sentencing hearing for Evan Hourigan of Ardcullen, Hollyhill, Cork, at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Garda Fogarty said the young man had three separate drugs – namely cannabis in the form of both herb and resin, and cocaine.

The search on January 7 2021 was sparked by an incident a week earlier on the street near his home.

On December 30 2020, gardaí in an unmarked garda car saw Evan Hourigan acting suspiciously and they approached him to carry out a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

However, he ran away before the search and was observed discarding an item into the front garden of a house. Gardaí retrieved it and found that it consisted of cannabis with a street value of €1,100.

A week later they went to his house with a warrant and found him “in his bedroom surrounded by drugs”, according to Garda Fogarty.

The cannabis herb had a street value of over €82,000, the cocaine €36,000 and the resin €10,000. Including the smaller amount seized the week before that made a total of over €129,766 worth of drugs.

They also found cash in the amount of €8,555, weighing scales, baggies and related paraphernalia.

He said he was holding the drugs for unnamed parties.

Messages were found on his phone which indicated drugs transactions.

Defence senior counsel Seamus Roche said the young man fell in with a “dangerous peer group around that time.” He said the young man was now involved in playing and coaching sport and a lot more pro-social activities.

Judge Helen Boyle ordered the forfeiture of the cash to the state. She said she would put sentencing back until October 25.

Hourigan pleaded guilty of having all three drugs for sale or supply at his home at Ardcullen, Hollyhill, Cork.