Cork TD welcomes Dáil vote on legislation to protect Carrigaline renters from unchecked hikes 

Sinn Féin TD for Cork South-Central Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire has welcomed a vote by the Dáil in favour of legislation that will bring an end to a loophole that exists which is keeping Carrigaline renters out of a Rent Pressure Zone.

Deputy Ó Laoghaire, who proposed the legislation, described it as “a great result for the people of Carrigaline, Ballygarvan and Crosshaven” and said it is “high time that the Government has finally moved to address this issue”.

“Due to a Government error, large parts of Carrigaline (the area south of the Owenabue) as well as Ballygarvan, Crosshaven and the surrounding areas, can’t be included in Rent Pressure Zones.

“That means that the over 1,000 tenants in this area can see limitless rent increases,” he said.

“Most of county Cork, and all the city is covered by Rent Pressure Zones. This is meant to keep rent increases to the level of inflation.

“These are not perfect and we would prefer a rent freeze, but it does prevent a landlord asking for whatever rent increase they want.

“This has been raised with Ministers back as far as 2018, and regularly by myself, by local area rep Eoghan Fahy, as well as local councillors, and Sinn Féin have also tabled amendments to legislation to tackle this.

“However we have had no progress on this until this evening [Thursday evening].

“This was despite the fact that the Department had acknowledged that the loophole existed and that the Minister promised to address it,” the Deputy said.

He said it was “extremely unusual” to have a piece of legislation relating to a specific area and that it was clear that the law needed to be changed.

“I am glad now that, due to the Government supporting my bill, that the law can now be changed,” he said.

“It was incredible that this loophole had been allowed to exist for so long and that 1,200 renters in the area could effectively face whatever rent increase that the landlord decided.”

“There was nothing to stop a landlord increasing rent on a tenant in these areas by €300 or €400 in one go.”

“Ultimately we need a rent freeze, but it is welcome now that we will have some form of control for renters in this area.”

He said it is now “crucially important” that this piece of legislation gets through committee quickly and without delay and passes through all stages so that it can be signed into law.