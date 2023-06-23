Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 10:20

Tubridy stand-in presenter addresses RTÉ payment controversy live on air

“I’d say for everyone involved yesterday was like starring in a mini-private episode of Succession with the bombshells and the media chatter," he said
After encouraging listeners to contact the show with messages, Callan added: “We have a show for you and the ordinary decent staff of the programme have been working away as they always do very, very early in the morning.

PA Reporters

Oliver Callan, the stand-in presenter of Ryan Tubridy’s RTÉ Radio One show, addressed the payments controversy as he opened the programme on Friday morning in Tubridy’s absence.

“It’s Friday – a bit of a weird Friday, I must concede,” he said.

“Clearly this is the last place I expected to be less than 24 hours ago, but here we are, and the reasons are fairly obvious, especially as I get to the review of the newspapers because the usual presenter of the show is the subject of every single front page.

“The wider media, it has to be said, do enjoy a good old RTÉ scandal – and boy did RTÉ whip up and serve a cool one for them with a flake on top and sprinkles of shambles.” 

“So, we’re all here to serve and bear in mind they are at the receiving end of all those messages here and across the programmes today. 

"It’s an RTÉ story, so on the one hand we could be accused of talking too much about ourselves, but if I ignored it this morning on this programme, I’d be doing a disservice for you.” 

After reading out newspaper headlines about the controversy, Callan added: “I’d say for everyone involved yesterday was like starring in a mini-private episode of Succession with the bombshells and the media chatter, phones buzzing, ‘who’s going to get the blame for this?’, and watching the thing about yourself on the news and television with a fresh pair of underpants within lunging distance, I’d imagine, for everyone concerned.”

