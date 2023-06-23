Speeding motorist threw package out of car window as gardaí pursued him in Cork

Driving too fast alerted gardaí to a car being driven from Douglas to Carrigaline but as they followed the speeding vehicle they saw a package being thrown out a window.

When retrieved it was found to contain over €9,000 worth of cannabis.

Garda Paul Dromey gave evidence of the incident which occurred at around 10.30 p.m. on January 5 2022.

Douglas gardaí were operating a checkpoint for speeding in the area that night when they saw Marc Armengol’s Volvo going by at a speed greater than the limit.

Gardaí activated the blue light and siren on their car indicating for the defendant to stop which he did. However, as a member of An Garda Síochána walked towards the car it was driven off at speed in the direction of Carrigaline.

“Gardaí followed at a safe distance and saw a package being thrown from the front passenger window,” Garda Dromey said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The 45-year-old was stopped and searched and he had €650 in cash. The package was retrieved and found to contain over €9,000 worth of cannabis.

Alan O’Dwyer, defence barrister, said of the accused, “When he first saw the guards he got spooked and took off – he threw the package out the window.

“He is a man with no convictions in Ireland or elsewhere.

“His involvement in this was due to a drug debt rather than for any profit.” Mr O’Dwyer said the Spanish national, who lives in Castletownbere, County Cork, was a heavy user of cannabis at the time but had since come off the drug.

“This was certainly and eye-opening experience for him,” Mr O’Dwyer said.

Judge Helen Boyle noted from background reports that the defendant was medicating anxiety with cannabis which only had the effect of causing more trouble for him, on top of which he accrued a drug debt.

Judge Boyle imposed a fully suspended two-year sentence on the accused.