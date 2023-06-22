Thu, 22 Jun, 2023 - 22:20

Man treated for injuries following incident in Midleton

Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing.
A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told The Echo: "Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to an incident in Midleton, Co Cork this evening Thursday, 22nd June 2023 at approximately 6.30pm." Picture Denis Minihane.

Echo reporter

Garda investigations are ongoing following an incident in Midleton this evening.

A man in his 20s has been treated for what are understood to be non-life threatening injuries.

The incident occurred at around 6:30pm.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told The Echo: "Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to an incident in Midleton, Co Cork this evening Thursday, 22nd June 2023 at approximately 6.30pm.

"One male (aged in his 20s) was treated at the scene by Ambulance Services for injuries which are understood to be non-life threatening.

"Investigations are ongoing."

