Thu, 22 Jun, 2023 - 20:44

Jail for Cork man caught with €18k of cannabis

A MAN who was caught with over €18,000 worth of cannabis told gardaí that he was trying to make money to support his family because his wages were low, a court has heard. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A MAN who was caught with over €18,000 worth of cannabis told gardaí that he was trying to make money to support his family because his wages were low, a court has heard.

Michael Walsh also said he had a cannabis addiction and a drug debt.

Judge Helen Boyle imposed a sentence of three years on the accused and suspended half of it at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The accused was living at Merlyn, Shanbally, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork, at the time the drugs were seized on December 28, 2020.

He said in court: “I know what I did was wrong. It was an error on my part. I am trying to prove I am off it for the last year and a half.

“What I did was wrong. I shouldn’t have done it. I used it [cannabis] since I was young — it was heavy use.”

On the day of the search when the cannabis was found, various messages were also found on his phone that were consistent with drug dealing.

He was arrested and taken to Togher Garda Station, where he made admissions in relation to the sale or supply of drugs.

Judge Boyle was told that the accused was also compliant with officers during the search under warrant.

Alice Fawsitt, defence senior counsel, said the drugs package was never opened by the accused at any stage, and he wanted to return it to the supplier. However, the gardaí indicated that the package had been opened, and the accused wanted to return it because he thought it was not good cannabis.

Judge Boyle said an aggravating factor was the fact that the accused had a previous drug-dealing conviction from 2017, for which he got a suspended two-year sentence.

