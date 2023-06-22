Thu, 22 Jun, 2023 - 16:36

'Devastated' Rob Heffernan confirms he is leaving Red FM

Last week, Bauer Media, who recently acquired Cork’s Red FM, confirmed a shakeup of the show, announcing that 96 FM’s KC is to make a return.
Olympic race walker Rob Heffernan has confirmed he will be leaving Red FM's breakfast show after bosses last week confirmed the return of Keith Cunningham (KC).

Breda Graham

Olympic race walker Rob Heffernan has confirmed he will be leaving Red FM's breakfast show after bosses last week confirmed the return of Keith Cunningham (KC).

Speaking on air on Thursday, Mr Heffernan said: “I was off-air last week. It was a bit of a traumatic week, to be honest.

“So, Red FM has been bought by new German owners and they want to take the show in a new direction and they've decided to bring back Mayo man Keith Cunningham so I will no longer be on breakfast in a few months.

I had to gather my thoughts last week when I was told the news, I was absolutely devastated but that’s life.

"Look, I went to five Olympics and I went through so many disappointments in sports but I was really devastated because the journey, I think, that we've been on from the start has been incredible and I’m a massively proud Cork man and for me to be on the airwaves in Cork every day and connecting with Cork people, I genuinely loved it.

“And the show grew, we’ve the biggest listenership since 2019. And to come in every day, to get up and come in working with ye, I genuinely came in in good form every single day so it was very tough but we’ve a few months left,” he said.

He thanked listeners for all their support since he started on Red Breakfast on his birthday on February 28 last year.

He said that he and Laura O'Mahony are plotting a next move already and told people to “watch this space”.

When contacted by The Echo, Bauer Media Audio Ireland said it has no comment to make.

