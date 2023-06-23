Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 07:00

Councillor welcomes funding of over €335k for 118 local projects in Cork city

Fianna Fáil Cork City North West councillor Tony Fitzgerald said the funding is "all about giving a helping hand to local groups and clubs with their costs".
Fianna Fáil Cork City North West councillor Tony Fitzgerald said the funding is "all about giving a helping hand to local groups and clubs with their costs". Picture: Dan Linehan

Eoin Kelleher

Community and resident associations, scouts groups, and sports clubs are among the recipients to benefit from the 2022 Community Support Fund.

“I’m delighted that the Government, through the 2022 Community Support Fund, has allocated €335,665 for 118 local projects in Cork city,” said Fianna Fáil Cork City North West councillor Tony Fitzgerald.

“This funding is all about giving a helping hand to local groups and clubs with their costs, whether it’s the electricity bills, insurance costs, or other overheads.

“These grants can make a big difference by allowing local community organisations to carry out much-needed works in their area,” he said.

Some of the groups to benefit most from the fund include Cork Community Art Link, Blackpool (€20,000), Newbury House Family Centre CLG, Mayfield (€10,000), Glanmire Area Community Association (€10,000), Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery (€7,000), and Graffiti Theatre Company, Blackpool (€6,000).

This once-off fund is allocated under the Community Enhancement Programme and is administered locally by the local community development committees in each local authority area.

Groups are able to use the funding to carry out necessary repairs and to purchase equipment, such as laptops and printers, training equipment and more.

