Rory Gallagher tribute night set to rock popular East Cork venue 

The musicians have since travelled the length and breadth of Ireland playing Rory Gallagher's music. 
Sea Church, Ballycotton, Cork, will play host to the Barry McGivern Band, a Rory Gallagher tribute act, on July 8.

Eoin Kelleher

A tribute gig to honour legendary guitarist Rory Gallagher will take place at Sea Church, Ballycotton, on July 8.

The highly acclaimed Barry McGivern Band, fresh from playing the Rory Gallagher International Festival in Ballyshannon, Donegal, will return to Ballycotton for a night of electrifying music and soulful performances to celebrate Rory’s enduring legacy and musical genius.

Singer and songwriter Rory Gallagher was a blues-rock pioneer, born in Donegal and raised in Cork where his musical journey took flight. 

Rory’s connection to Cork extended through his personal life where he attended school, fostered lifelong friendships, forging deep roots within the local community.

Rory died in 1995 and is buried in St Oliver's Cemetery, Carrigrohane. 

He was known for being immersed in Cork’s music scene and throughout his illustrious career, his love for Cork remained evident throughout his life.

Last year, a mural of Rory Gallagher, commissioned by Sea Church and created by Cork artist Jack Hickey, was unveiled at Cloyne GAA Club. 

This eye-catching painting of the much-loved musician with his famous guitar has proven hugely popular with the local community.

The Barry McGivern band, who also performed at Sea Church last August, first saw Rory perform on television back in 1969, and the band was later formed in his honour. 

The musicians have since travelled the length and breadth of Ireland playing his music.

Commenting on the quality of the Barry McGivern Band, Rory Gallagher’s brother Dónal Gallagher said: 

“Barry and his band tastefully capture the essence of Rory’s music and its live performance tension.”

Tickets for the Rory Gallagher tribute gig and other upcoming events at Sea Church Ballycotton are available for purchase at the venue's website www.seachurch.ie.

musicentertainmenteast cork
