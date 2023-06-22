Bundle of €50 notes fell out of duvet cover during search, Cork court hears

A Dubliner visiting Cork to collect drug debts from heroin dealers was caught by gardaí when a bundle of €50 notes fell out of a duvet cover in a Penney’s bag during a search - and now he has been jailed.

Judge Helen Helen Boyle imposed a sentence of three years with the last year suspended in the case against Paul Geraghty of 23 Swan Grove, Ranealagh, Dublin.

There was a message on Geraghty’s phone to a drug dealer in Cork which he sent from Dublin the day before his arrival in Cork, which stated, “Do your best for me tomorrow. I gave you extra time.”

There was another stating, “I don’t have much. I’ll go for 200 grammes of ted there.”

Judge Helen Boyle said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, “Texts suggest he was supplying controlled drugs.

“The evidence is that he was heavily involved in heroin supply, collecting drugs debts for a drug dealer.

“He was around Cork and collected money from... heroin users. He was collecting money from drug-dealers and he was being paid for this.

“He was seen collecting money from a well-known drug-dealer in Cork. He actively travelled around Cork city collecting that money.

“He met a convicted drug-dealer and collected.”

Addressing Geraghty directly, Judge Boyle said, “You have a bit more insight into your part of the drugs trade which destroys lives and destroys cities. The culpability is high – it was a deliberate act and you were being paid cash, you were not an addict.”

According to the accused man’s own account to gardaí, he was being paid €500 a week for what he was doing.

Detective Garda Robert Kennedy described 36-year-old Paul Geraghty as “a convicted drug-dealer heavily involved in dealing heroin in Cork”.

The incident occurred on Tuesday October 5 2021 when Garda Conor Cronin and Garda Noel Harrington were on plainclothes duty at the bus station on Parnell Place. They saw a man making his way to the Dublin bus.

But before he stepped on to the bus, gardaí identified themselves to Paul Geraghty.

NERVOUS BEHAVIOUR

Det. Garda Kennedy testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, “He was nervous and agitated and carrying a Penney’s shopping bag. Because of his nervous behaviour he was informed he was going to be searched.

“He had over €2,000 in cash in his jacket and shorts pockets. He refused permission to search him. He was handcuffed and brought to the Bridwell garda station.

“During the search of the Penney’s bag the duvet cover set was removed from the back and as it was opened a roll of €50 notes in two hairbands fell out on the floor.”

CCTV was then harvested which tracked the Dubliner’s movements from the moment of his arrival in Cork. He went to Penney’s on St. Patrick’s Street and bought some bedroom clothing and child’s pyjamas.

He travelled by taxi to Cork University Hospital and then to Blackpool shopping centre where he went to Woodie’s.

CCTV at the DIY store showed him meeting a known, convicted drug dealer from Cork. They walked around the store and interactions between them were seen. Later he got a Toyota Rav taxi to the bus station where gardaí approached him.

He told them he was in Cork to visit someone at CUH.

Interviewed on six occasions following his arrest he replied, ‘No comment’ to most of the questions asked.

Paula McCarthy, defence barrister, “He came forward on a signed plea of guilty. He had addiction issues. He is motivated to attend the probation service. He was collecting a drug debt – he was being paid for his role in that. That has not been contradicted by the evidence.”

He pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on Tuesday October 5 at the Bridewell garda, in relation to property that is the proceeds of criminal conduct, namely €3,315, he was involved in concealing or disguising the true nature, source, location, disposition, movement or ownership of the property, contrary to Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.