Annual West Cork Chamber Music Festival to commence tomorrow 

Excitement is building ahead of the West Cork Chamber Music Festival, which starts tomorrow and continues until Sunday, July 2.

There are tickets available for many of the concerts, which run from morning to late night in Bantry House, St Brendan’s Church, and venues throughout Bantry.

All six of Mozart’s magical quartets will be performed throughout the ten-day festival.

The opening concert closes with the world-renowned Pacifica Quartet playing the last and most famous of these quartets, The Dissonance, described as light-filled music sparkling with joy.

Mozart specialists the Armida Quartet play his first quartet, followed by his quartet in D minor, famous for being composed while his wife, Constanze, was giving birth.

The last day of the festival starts with three Mozart quartets, music centred on preoccupations of colour, one of the boldest, most prophetic conceptions of the famous composer’s art.

The festival’s popular 11am coffee concerts in St Brendan’s Church present works by Mozart, Beethoven, Bach, Biber, Handel, Telemann and more, performed by soprano Anna Devin, Ensemble Vintage Koln, Baroque specialists Ensemble Diderot, and poet Ruth Padel.

The stellar line-up also includes star violinists Mairéad Hickey, Viviane Hagner, Nurit Stark and Alina Ibragimova, pianists Cédric Pescia and Cédric Tiberghien, singers Caroline Melzer and Lotte Betts-Dean, along with the Ragazze, Pacifica, Armida and Ardeo Quartets, and many more.

Highlights include world premieres of Donnacha Dennehy’s Quartet, Sally Beamish’s Piano Trio, and the European premiere of Sean Shepherd’s String Quartet No. 3, alongside an extensive programme of music by Schumann, Dvorak, Shostakovich, Bartók, Haydn, Schubert and many more.

To book tickets, visit westcorkmusic.ie or call 027 52788.