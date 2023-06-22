Thu, 22 Jun, 2023 - 14:30

Annual West Cork Chamber Music Festival to commence tomorrow 

All six of Mozart’s magical quartets will be performed throughout the ten-day festival.
Annual West Cork Chamber Music Festival to commence tomorrow 

West Cork Chamber Music Festival opens this Friday, June 23. 

Eoin Kelleher

Excitement is building ahead of the West Cork Chamber Music Festival, which starts tomorrow and continues until Sunday, July 2.

There are tickets available for many of the concerts, which run from morning to late night in Bantry House, St Brendan’s Church, and venues throughout Bantry.

All six of Mozart’s magical quartets will be performed throughout the ten-day festival.

The opening concert closes with the world-renowned Pacifica Quartet playing the last and most famous of these quartets, The Dissonance, described as light-filled music sparkling with joy.

Mozart specialists the Armida Quartet play his first quartet, followed by his quartet in D minor, famous for being composed while his wife, Constanze, was giving birth.

The last day of the festival starts with three Mozart quartets, music centred on preoccupations of colour, one of the boldest, most prophetic conceptions of the famous composer’s art.

The festival’s popular 11am coffee concerts in St Brendan’s Church present works by Mozart, Beethoven, Bach, Biber, Handel, Telemann and more, performed by soprano Anna Devin, Ensemble Vintage Koln, Baroque specialists Ensemble Diderot, and poet Ruth Padel.

The stellar line-up also includes star violinists Mairéad Hickey, Viviane Hagner, Nurit Stark and Alina Ibragimova, pianists Cédric Pescia and Cédric Tiberghien, singers Caroline Melzer and Lotte Betts-Dean, along with the Ragazze, Pacifica, Armida and Ardeo Quartets, and many more.

Highlights include world premieres of Donnacha Dennehy’s Quartet, Sally Beamish’s Piano Trio, and the European premiere of Sean Shepherd’s String Quartet No. 3, alongside an extensive programme of music by Schumann, Dvorak, Shostakovich, Bartók, Haydn, Schubert and many more.

To book tickets, visit westcorkmusic.ie or call 027 52788.

Read More

Happy days? You must be joking as we live in apocalyptic-like scary times

More in this section

Gardaí remove protestors after Tánaiste is heckled at security forum in Cork Gardaí remove protestors after Tánaiste is heckled at security forum in Cork
Titanic tourist vessel missing All-out search for Titanic submersible as hours of oxygen left inside vessel
Major boost for Cork welcomed following announcement of €124m AMD investment in Ireland Major boost for Cork welcomed following announcement of €124m AMD investment in Ireland
entertainmentmusic
<p>Judge Helen Helen Boyle imposed a sentence of three years with the last year suspended in the case against Paul Geraghty of 23 Swan Grove, Ranealagh, Dublin.</p>

Bundle of €50 notes fell out of duvet cover during search, Cork court hears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more