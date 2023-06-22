Father of 11 jailed for three years at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for ‘significant’ role in money laundering

A FATHER of 11 who controlled a bank account in another man’s name — when €228,000 passed through it over four years — had no explanation for this money except that he sold The Big Issue.

Judge Colin Daly said Chilimbar Vasile, 57, played a significant role in money laundering where he also appeared to be assisting a criminal organisation, and he jailed the accused for three years.

“While substantial sums were going into the account, he was claiming welfare payments from the State,” said Judge Daly.

“He admitted using the account for a number of years but he could not account for all of the money that had gone through the account — in excess of €200,000 — save for saying it was from selling The Big Issue.

“Interpol established he was the owner of what can only be described as a substantial property in Romania and there was no mortgage listed on the property. He has three vehicles in his name in that country.

“The accused’s conduct here also appears to be assisting a criminal organisation. However, in this case, it would appear to be a family-based enterprise.”

The judge imposed a prison sentence of four years on Vasile and suspended the final year, at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The same man was previously convicted at district court level for using a wire hook to fish money out of church collection boxes.

In the course of the current money laundering investigation, Detective Garda David Kelleher said the defendant was caught in possession of live CCTV coverage from a huge house in Romania where a large volume of notes and coins in multiple denominations and currencies were being counted on a kitchen table. The CCTV was on Vasile’s phone and it covered his property in Romania where he also had three powerful cars, said the detective.

It was established through Interpol enquiries that there was no mortgage against the house, which is owned by the defendant.

In January 2021, Vasile was caught with an AIB bank card for an account in someone else’s name and in an examination of the account over the previous four years, it was established that over €228,000 had passed through it.

The father of 11 children was in receipt of €455 per week in disability allowance and received rent allowance of €164,000 over a number of years living in Cork.

Vasile, of 13A Eagle Valley, Sarsfield Road, Wilton, Cork, pleaded guilty to the count stating that on September 24, 2019, proceeds of criminal conduct, namely, the money, was credited to an AIB account in another name, knowing or being reckless as to whether it was the proceeds of crime.

Det Garda Kelleher said the sum of money in the AIB account was €228,274.

Last week, defence senior counsel Siobhán Lankford said that, although it was to a limited extent, the accused had co-operated with the investigation. She also suggested that such cases were difficult in terms of proofs for the prosecution and that his plea of guilty would have been of assistance. This was accepted by Det Garda Kelleher.

In relation to evidence of a large property in Romania, Ms Lankford said there was a family background to the ownership of this property, that the man had 11 children, and that “property [in Romania] is not as expensive as Ireland”.