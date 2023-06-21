Suspended sentence for man who stole €18,100 from brothers who taught it was investment

Two brothers who made an investment of thousands of euro on the promise of an 11% profit found themselves out of pocket for over €18,000 for ten years and being ‘fobbed off’ every time they enquired about it.

Now the investor who pleaded guilty to the theft of this money from them has repaid it in full to the two men and at a return totalling 20% to compensate them for the offence.

Judge Helen Boyle imposed a suspended two-and-a-half-year suspended sentence on 65-year-old John Kelleher of 29 Badger Gardens, Worcester, England, at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge that on October 17 and 18, 2013 at an unknown location in Cork city, he stole €18,100.

Judge Boyle said: “Aggravating factors are that you took money, assuring them the principle sum was secure and that it would be invested in full.

“Instead you used €18,000 of other people’s money on lifestyle. You fobbed them off with lies and various comments and in effect you were stringing them along and ultimately you left the country. This caused great distress. They trusted you and believed you. It had a significant impact on them. It was a breach of trust.

“In mitigation, you were fully cooperative with the investigation, you have no previous conviction and you have not come to the attention of gardaí since this," the judge added.

“You have spent 26 days in prison.

“Most importantly, you have repaid all the monies with an element of compensation – albeit ten years later.”

Defence barrister, Emmet Boyle, confirmed that the defendant repaid the monies in March of this year.