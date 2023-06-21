Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 19:30

Jail for man who broke security worker's nose at Cork wedding 

A punch-up at a wedding saw one man who was fighting with another then strike a member of staff at the hotel breaking his nose.

Francis McCarthy of Ballyhandle, Crossbarry, County Cork, was jailed for one year at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on the charge of assault causing harm at Rochestown Park Hotel.

Donal O’Sullivan, defence barrister, said it was on old scenario where there was a row at a wedding but that afterwards the parties were on the best of terms with each other.

Detective Garda Declan Healy said gardaí were called to the hotel in the early hours of May 2 last year.

48-year-old Francis McCarthy was in a row with another man and when a security man from the hotel intervened he ended up being assaulted.

The injured party was in the process of trying to prevent the other man from being assaulted by the defendant.

Garda Healy said that during the investigation of the assault, Francis McCarthy was shown CCTV of the incident be he denied it was him in the footage and he made no admission.

“The injured party had to go to hospital by ambulance and he had to have his nose re-set. He was at a loss of €1,000 to €1,500 and he still has pain in his face,” Garda Healy said.

The injured man was one of two members who had intervened earlier to calm the situation down. After that earlier intervention the parties were not put out of the hotel because the parties were staying the night. However, their row struck up again an hour or so later and that was when the security man was assaulted.

Mr O’Sullivan, barrister, said the accused was “intoxicated to the point that he was incoherent” at the time. 

He said the accused was himself the victim of a very serious assault a few years ago as a result of which he had ongoing, significant health problems.

