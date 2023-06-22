Garda Commissioner confirms Cork will get its share of civilian staff

A local councillor has welcomed confirmation from Garda Commissioner Drew Harris that Cork garda stations will get its share of civilian staff in the coming months.

Commissioner Harris was speaking at this month’s meeting of the Cork City Joint Policing Committee (JPC) and was asked by Ballicollig based Fianna Fáil councillor Colm Kelleher about the allocation of civilian staff to city garda stations.

Garda civilian staff perform very important functions, Mr Harris said, freeing up garda time by taking on front desk, administrative and control room duties, and he said that as the summer progresses more civilian staff will be allocated.

“That’s a very important element of An Garda Síochána," he said. "We are at 14,000, and in July onwards we will have graduates in from Templemore, so, Cork will get its share of those, we have promotions to sergeants later this month, and again, Cork will get its share of those,” the commissioner added.

He stated that it was widely supported that the best work the gardaí did was backed up by their visibility in the community, something which was only enhanced when gardaí were freed up by civilian staff.

RECRUITMENT

Cllr Kelleher, who is former chair of the JPC, asked for an update on the recruitment of civilian staff “nationally, and in particular to Ballincollig garda station”.

To some laughter, Chief Superintendent Tom Myers, who is head of policing in the Cork City division, responded: “Colm, thanks for breaking my heart every time I see you”.

Commissioner Harris replied that from a national perspective, “It is a fair enough question”, adding that there are currently over 500 “front of house” civilian vacancies in An Garda Síochána, adding that a process to fill those vacancies is ongoing.

Speaking to The Echo after the JPC meeting, Cllr Kelleher said he had spoken privately with the commissioner and he had been assured that the recruitment of civilian staff was well underway.

“It’s very welcome news, although I am disappointed that we weren’t given a clear indication of how long it will take,” he said.

“For one of the first times in the history of the State, money isn’t an issue in any Government departments. Thankfully, resources have been supplied by Government, so it is now solely a Garda headquarters issue, and for them to speed up the process.

“I would take the garda commissioner at his word that it is now fairly advanced,” Cllr Kelleher added.