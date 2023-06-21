Knife assault followed reprimand for bad language in front of children, Cork court hears

A drunken man who was reprimanded for using bad language in front of children during an argument at a house in Youghal later injured another man with a knife.

Detective Garda Kieran Crowley described the incident which occurred at a house at Seafield in Youghal at 8 pm on August 21, 2021. Christopher Kuhn of Dun Na Mara, Youghal, pleaded guilty to the charge of assault causing harm.

At Cork Circuit Criminal Court, Judge Helen Boyle imposed a two-year suspended jail term on Christian Kuhn, taking into consideration that the accused had been remanded in custody for five months in respect of the assault.

Donal O’Sullivan, defence barrister, said the young man had not been in trouble since the incident and was working fulltime.

Det Garda Crowley said, “There was an argument between the victim and the accused. The accused was asked not to use language in front of children who were present.

“Afterwards, pizzas were delivered. Mr Kuhn picked up a seven-inch kitchen knife. He began shouting threats at the victim and threatened to stab him. He was swinging the knife. The victim and another male grabbed his hands in an attempt to restrain him.

“The victim had to grab the knife and it cut him across the palm. He made a full recovery.”

Christopher Kuhn was arrested in Youghal that evening before the assault complaint was even made to the gardaí, and was found to be highly intoxicated.

“He made certain admissions. He recalled pointing the knife. He could not recall cutting someone,” Det Garda Crowley said.

The defence barrister said that the 31-year-old had lived for a time in the Shanagarry area, being originally from Germany.

The detective said, “I have known him 14 years. As long as I have known him he has had issues with alcohol. There is no problem when he is sober. Unfortunately, when he is not sober it is a different story.”