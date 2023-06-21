Sunny spells and scattered showers, with a chance of thunder

Spells of sunshine and scattered showers are expected in Cork on Wednesday as sun worshippers make the most of dry intervals.

Met Éireann has said that the county can expect sunny spells and scattered showers today, but those showers may become widespread as the day progresses, with some heavy showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon.

Those heavy showers are expected to continue this evening and will become isolated by nightfall.

Highest temperatures are expected to reach 18 to 22 degrees today, with mostly light westerly breezes.

Wednesday night will be mainly dry with clear spells and a few isolated showers.

Lowest temperatures of 8 to 13 degrees with light, variable breezes.

The pollen count is expected to be high on Wednesday and Thursday, as is the solar UV Index.

Thursday is looking good overall, with sunny spells expected and a good deal of dry weather, disrupted only by some well scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees with mostly light southerly breezes.

On Thursday night rain will develop in the west and spread eastwards to all areas of the country overnight. It will be very mild with temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees and moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Nationally, Friday and Saturday are expected to be warm and humid with spells of rain. It will be cooler on Sunday with sunshine and showers, and next week is expected to be unsettled.