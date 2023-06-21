Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 09:02

Sunny spells and scattered showers, with a chance of thunder

Met Éireann has said Cork can expect sunshine and showers on Wednesday, with some heavy showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon.
Sunny spells and scattered showers, with a chance of thunder

Make the most of Wednesday's dry spells, as heavy showers are possible this afternoon.

SARAH HORGAN AND DONAL O'KEEFFE

Spells of sunshine and scattered showers are expected in Cork on Wednesday as sun worshippers make the most of dry intervals.

Met Éireann has said that the county can expect sunny spells and scattered showers today, but those showers may become widespread as the day progresses, with some heavy showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon.

Those heavy showers are expected to continue this evening and will become isolated by nightfall.

Highest temperatures are expected to reach 18 to 22 degrees today, with mostly light westerly breezes.

Wednesday night will be mainly dry with clear spells and a few isolated showers.

Lowest temperatures of 8 to 13 degrees with light, variable breezes.

The pollen count is expected to be high on Wednesday and Thursday, as is the solar UV Index.

Thursday is looking good overall, with sunny spells expected and a good deal of dry weather, disrupted only by some well scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees with mostly light southerly breezes.

On Thursday night rain will develop in the west and spread eastwards to all areas of the country overnight. It will be very mild with temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees and moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Nationally, Friday and Saturday are expected to be warm and humid with spells of rain. It will be cooler on Sunday with sunshine and showers, and next week is expected to be unsettled.

Read More

PICS: Cork city centre treated to school flashmob raising hearts and funds 

More in this section

Funeral details for man who died from injuries sustained in assault in Cork city announced Funeral details for man who died from injuries sustained in assault in Cork city announced
Convicted killer and rapist jailed for hammer attack in Cork city  Convicted killer and rapist jailed for hammer attack in Cork city 
Sharp rise in property crime in Cork city this year Sharp rise in property crime in Cork city this year
cork weather
<p>The water utility company said the works are scheduled to occur from 10pm on Thursday 22 June until 2am on Friday 23 June.</p>

Overnight water disruptions to southside Cork area on Thursday

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more