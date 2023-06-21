Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 08:25

Overnight water disruptions to southside Cork area on Thursday

Uisce Éireann has warned that some parts of Cork city’s southside should expect overnight water supply disruption on Thursday.
The water utility company said the works are scheduled to occur from 10pm on Thursday 22 June until 2am on Friday 23 June.

Donal O’Keeffe

Essential mains repair works may cause supply water supply disruptions to a number of parts of the southside of Cork city on Thursday night, Uisce Éireann has warned.

According to Uisce Éireann, which rebranded from Irish Water at the start of the year, the works may cause supply disruptions to Glasheen Road, Glenarden, Cottage Mews, Lynbrook, Sheares Park, Roger Casement Park, Liam Lynch Park, Summertown Drive, Summertown Avenue, Summertown Road, Summertown Grove, Sandymunt Avenue, Wilton Lawn, Wilton Court, Wilton Manor Appartments, Greenpark and surrounding areas in Cork city.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public should allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

To access updates on these works, the public is invited to visit the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference: CCI00064441.

