Funeral details for man who died from injuries sustained in assault in Cork city announced

A CORK man who died from his injuries after being attacked in broad daylight on Grand Parade is set to be laid to rest this Thursday.

Jason Butler from Midleton passed away at Cork University Hospital last Friday following the tragic incident. His reposal will take place in O'Farrell's Funeral Home in Midleton on Wednesday from 5 pm to 6.30pm.

He passed away after fighting for his life in hospital due to injuries inflicted on him on Wednesday of last week.

His funeral mass will held in the Church of The Most Holy Rosary on Thursday, June 22 at 11am. Jason will be then be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

It comes just days after Detective Garda Patrick Russell arrested a man in relation to the incident.

The 29-year-old was charged with assault causing harm to 32-year-old Jason Butler at Grand Parade and is currently before the courts.

Jason Butler was the son of the late Paddins and Trish (nee Hickey). He was also a much-loved brother to Shane, James, Anna, Patrick and the late PJ, Thomas and Richard.