Cork County Council projected to fall short in social housing build target for 2023

THE projected figure for Cork County Council’s social housing construction this year will fall short of its overall target for 2023, it was revealed at yesterday’s Southern Committee meeting.

Cork County Council head of housing Maurice Manning outlined the current county-wide targets under the housing plan, Housing for All, which runs from 2022 to 2026.

The target for this year is 622, with Mr Manning adding that the projected figure is short of that target, at 461.

He said that 560 houses were due to be built last year but 551 units were delivered overall in 2022, meaning a shortfall of nine homes.

The total number of social houses due to be built in Cork county before 2026 under the Housing for All plan currently stands at 3,198.

Mr Manning also told the meeting that there are currently 61 vacant houses in South Cork, 44 of these vacant houses are long term and 17 of them are casual vacancies.

Mr Manning continued: “33 of those houses are either under offer or a tenant is in the process of being selected. 13 are under repair and work has not commenced in 15 of the houses.”

Karina Cremin, a senior executive officer with Cork County Council, said the council is focusing on the tenant-in-situ scheme.

“We are ... purchasing units where we have tenants in situ, where the landlord wants to sell to the local authority and where there is a valid notice to quit; and they are housing assistance payment (HAP) and rental accommodation scheme (RAS) tenants.

“That has been our focus as per government policy,” she added. “We have about 48 at the sale agreed stage. We are purchasing vacant houses as well, but our focus has been on the tenant-in-situ scheme over the past few months.”

Figures were also provided on rent collection in South Cork as of Saturday, June 10.

Mr Manning said that the arrears from 2022 are €488,066.

“The level of arrears is quite low as far as rent is concerned.

“I think we would have one of the highest collection rates in the country, but there are clearly some tenancies where there are arrears and action is taken.”

Ms Cremin said: “We are continuously doing rent reviews. “Our arrears would be low in comparison to our income from rents.

“We have area officers who are constantly looking at this. Early intervention is key in rent arrears. We are constantly looking at ways to reduce them.”