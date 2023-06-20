Suspended sentence for attacker in 'bizarre' unprovoked assault on man at his home in Cork city

A middle-aged man who was at home alone at around 6 p.m. two days before Christmas was violently attacked by a complete stranger in a bizarre incident where the attacker thought he was someone who had crossed him previously.

Garda Paul Dromey said that in fact the victim had never met his attacker and did absolutely nothing to provoke the bizarre assault on him in his own home.

Rioghan Ivers of Hillcrest Rise, Blarney Road, Cork, appeared again before Cork Circuit Criminal Court where Judge Colin Daly was told of the background to the incident.

Ivers pleaded guilty to the charge of assault causing harm to the other man on December 23, 2021 at Pearse Road, Ballyphehane, Cork.

The injured party saw the accused in his back garden and as he wondered what the intruder was doing, the stranger picked up a bicycle that was leaning against the wall and hurled it against the kitchen window.

The middle-aged man went to his back door and was immediately attacked by Rioghan Ivers.

PROBATION REPORT

Defence barrister Emmet Boyle sought a probation report on the accused and said that on the evening of this incident the accused had started Christmas holidays and had gone for a few drinks with work colleagues.

Mr Boyle said Ivers was from the other side of the city and had no connection with or knowledge of Pearse Road, Ballyphehane.

“He found himself in this bar and he was drinking heavily,” Mr Boyle said. Garda Dromey said the accused had been drinking at the premises for four hours that afternoon.

Mr Boyle said, “He got some bizarre thought into his head that the injured party was a person known to him when he was committing the offence of going to the home of the injured party.

“He was wearing high-vis clothing. He was uproariously drunk to the extent that you (Garda Dromey) quite properly asked him, ‘have you mental health issues?’ because he was acting in a bizarre manner.

“Whatever entered his head he took it into his head to violate him – he took it into his head that this man had caused him a wrong.”

Ivers gathered €1,000 compensation for the assault.

Judge Colin Daly imposed a sentence of 18 months which he suspended.

Judge Daly said, “Rioghan Ivers entered the home of the injured party on December 23 2021 and assaulted him causing harm – it was irrational and completely unprovoked. This happened in the injured party’s own home and was committed by someone unknown to him and unconnected to the injured party.”

The judge said the accused had a significant alcohol problem and a condition of the suspension of the sentence was that he would engage with alcohol treatment services.

Judge Daly said to Ivers, “You have been given an opportunity – you may not be given a second one.”