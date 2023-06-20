Tue, 20 Jun, 2023 - 08:28

Man lit two fires in Cork house and then waited outside to direct fire brigade to scene

Judge Colin Daly said, “His culpability was high. He clearly started the fires deliberately."
Liam Heylin

An arson attack on a house in Charleville saw a man break in through a window and then light two fires inside before leaving and waiting around outside to direct the fire brigade to the scene.

The arson attack occurred at Fairview, Love lane, Charleville, County Cork, on October 14 2021.

Now Judge Colin Daly has imposed a sentence of two years on Damien O’Gorman of Bróg Hill, Charleville, County Cork, at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for the arson.

34-year-old O’Gorman was aware that the tenant in the local authority house was not present at the time of the fire.

Having caused the criminal damage by fire, the accused then told the arriving fire-fighters that the tenant in the house was not in the house and furthermore he directed them to the scene.

Judge Daly said, “His culpability was high. He clearly started the fires deliberately.

“And no apparent motive can be ascertained for his behaviour.

“€26,000 worth of damage was caused for the local authority who will have to bear the cost of the damage caused. The fire [was] also a risk to neighbouring properties.”

