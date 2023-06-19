Motorist drove at man deliberately causing him injury outside Cork supermarket 

A motorist who got into his car at the height of a row outside a supermarket drove deliberately at another man causing him an injury to his back.

Now at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, the driver, Jordan Horgan of Coome, Glenville, Co Cork, has been jailed for two years and banned from driving for eight years.

Paula McCarthy defence barrister said the accused man, Horgan, readily identified himself on CCTV as being a person involved in a verbal altercation with another man at the shopping centre carpark.

He also identified himself as the person who got into the car at the height of the incident and he later pleaded guilty to endangerment, arising out of his driving of that car at the Dunnes Stores carpark in Ballyvolane, Cork.

“He made certain admissions. He accepted there was a verbal altercation and that he was the man who got into the driver’s seat of the car. There is a medical report. He is remorseful for his actions. He is anxious now to put his best foot forward.

“He realises this is going to attract a custodial sentence but I would ask for light at the end of the tunnel so that he can get out and provide for his young family,” Ms McCarthy said.

Judge Colin Daly imposed a two-year jail term on Horgan, who is in his mid-30s, and disqualified him from driving for eight years.

Judge Daly said: “On December 23, 2020, the accused was at Dunnes Stores carpark. After a verbal altercation he got into his car and drove the car deliberately at the injured party causing injury to his lower back.”

Judge Daly said the defendant’s culpability was very high in so far as it was a deliberate act of endangerment.

“One can only deduce that his intention was to injure the injured party,” the judge said.

A further aggravating factor was the presence of children in the area when the crime was committed in the carpark.

Another aggravating factor is that the defendant should not have been driving at all at the time as he was disqualified from driving as a result of previous driving matters.

“He has a very significant history of Road Traffic Act offences,” the judge said.