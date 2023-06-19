Mon, 19 Jun, 2023 - 17:51

Man found with €200k of drugs gets two years in jail

€3,100 in cash was also seized during the search.
A MAN described as “an integral part of an organised crime group” was caught with more than €200,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis when detectives raided a house on Evergreen Road.Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A MAN described as “an integral part of an organised crime group” was caught with more than €200,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis when detectives raided a house on Evergreen Road.

And now he has been jailed for two years.

Judge Colin Daly imposed a total sentence of two years and eight months on 37-year-old Greg Ahern at Cork Circuit Criminal Court and suspended the last eight months.

Garda Kevin Motherway testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that cocaine with a street value of €192,000 in cocaine and €9,000 worth of cannabis.

Along with these drugs, gardaí also located one and a half kilos of Benzocaine – a mixing agent for cocaine.

€3,100 in cash was also seized during the search.

Garda Motherway said: “When interviewed on three occasions he refused to identify the source of the drugs and who he was working for.

“He admitted that originally had five kilos of cocaine worth €350,000 and that two kilos had been sold by the time the gardaí searched him.”

Greg Ahern with an address at Evergreen Road in Cork claimed that he had a €600 debt.

However, Garda Motherway said that in terms of the very low amount of the alleged debt and the very large amount of drug, with which he was caught, the gardaí did not find the ‘debt’ explanation credible.

Garda Motherway said that the drugs were found scattered around various locations of the house in half-kilo quantities.

Garda Motherway said that from the garda point of view, Greg Ahern was “an integral part of an organised crime group.”


