'Exciting times for Cork city': Residential plan will be major boost

It was announced late last week that a planning application would be submitted “in the coming days” by Leeside Quays Ltd, a subsidiary of O’Callaghan Properties, for the construction of 1,325 residential units, to include apartments and duplexes, in 10 buildings at the Goulding’s site on Centre Park Rd and Monahan Rd.
If approved, it will be the largest residential development plan to date in Cork city centre.
Cork Business Association vice president Aaron Mansworth said it has been “calling for real progress in the development of urban housing in Cork city” for the past two years.
“Staff accommodation is now a huge issue for all businesses, large and small,” he said.
Independent councillor for Cork City South Central Mick Finn described the news as “another strong statement about the Cork docklands” which he said he believes is “key to delivering on large deficits in all types of housing and in recreational and transport infrastructure”.