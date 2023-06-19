Mon, 19 Jun, 2023 - 07:00

'Exciting times for Cork city': Residential plan will be major boost

If approved, it will be the largest residential development plan to date in Cork city centre.
THE announcement that planning permission is to be sought to transform part of Cork city centre into a major residential area has been described as “another strong statement about the Cork docklands”.

It was announced late last week that a planning application would be submitted “in the coming days” by Leeside Quays Ltd, a subsidiary of O’Callaghan Properties, for the construction of 1,325 residential units, to include apartments and duplexes, in 10 buildings at the Goulding’s site on Centre Park Rd and Monahan Rd.

Cork Business Association vice president Aaron Mansworth said it has been “calling for real progress in the development of urban housing in Cork city” for the past two years.

“Staff accommodation is now a huge issue for all businesses, large and small,” he said.

“This proposed new development will go a long way towards addressing that key issue and will ultimately bring more business, jobs, and footfall to Cork city centre.”

Independent councillor for Cork City South Central Mick Finn described the news as “another strong statement about the Cork docklands” which he said he believes is “key to delivering on large deficits in all types of housing and in recreational and transport infrastructure”.

“With work on the docklands, the imminent start on the event centre and news of the light rail route due, these are exciting times for Cork city and its responsibility for being the driving force of the region,” he added.

Describing the proposed development as “hugely positive”, Fine Gael councillor Shane O’Callaghan said that it would increase footfall into the city and would, in turn, benefit local businesses.

“It will benefit not just the people looking for residences and the workforce involved but would be important to revitalising the city centre.

“If you’re living in the city centre then you’re much more likely to shop in the city centre, to go to bars and restaurants, so the hospitality and retail sectors will benefit as well.”

Cork Chamber CEO Conor Healy said the project is representative of the positivity seen from its members.

“The redevelopment of Cork South Docks will rejuvenate the city centre and this planned development in the area complements this period of transformation for Cork city as imagined by O’Callaghan Properties whose vision will breathe new life into the city,” he said.

Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire also welcomed the news that the planning permission is to be submitted to Cork City Council, saying that more residential units are what the city needs.

He said, however, that the development of the docklands needs to be “coherent”, adding that there needs to be assurances that “social affordable housing is part of the mix”.

Socialist TD Mick Barry, who has been one of the faces leading recent rallies demanding housing for all, said: “1,300 residential units are very welcome but they need to be affordable.

“Our docklands cannot become a playground for the rich. There needs to be a predominance of social and affordable housing.”

“This project will be an exemplar for the 15-minute city concept, will be highly sustainable, and be served by efficient public transport,” said O’Callaghan Properties managing director Brian O’Callaghan. “It will be, in every sense, an example of the emerging new city and will make an even bigger statement on the attractiveness of docklands as a location to work and live.”

The proposed development would deliver 658 one-bed units, 465 two-bed units, and 202 three-bed units in 10 buildings, ranging in height from two to 14 storeys.

housing
