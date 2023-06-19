Mon, 19 Jun, 2023 - 07:00

Bus Éireann criticised over announcements about city centre route changes

Due to the ongoing roadworks on MacCurtain Street, Bus Éireann has diverted several bus services from MacCurtain Street onto Merchant’s Quay.
A MEMBER of Cork City Council has criticised Bus Éireann for the manner in which it announced changes to bus routes in the city centre.

Donal O’Keeffe

A MEMBER of Cork City Council has criticised Bus Éireann for the manner in which it announced changes to bus routes in the city centre.

The routes affected include the 205, 207, 208A, 209, 212 and 214, and it is understood the changes are likely to remain in place until at least October.

The route alterations were advertised on Bus Éireann’s website on Friday, June 9, and were further advertised in an early morning social media posting on Saturday morning, June 17, at 6.55am.

Bus Éireann tweeted:

“Service update * Roadworks affecting Cork City Routes 205, 207, 208A, 209, 212 and 214 Due to ongoing roadworks, Routes 205, 207, 208A, 209, 212 and 214 can not operate via MacCurtain Street until further notice”.

Labour Party Councillor John Maher said the manner in which Bus Éireann had communicated the route changes had caused considerable confusion.

Mr Maher said he had engaged with management at Bus Éireann and had been given assurances that the company would in future be more proactive in communicating news of route changes.

“The important thing now is to keep bus users informed of changes which affect them.”

A spokesperson for Bus Éireann told The Echo: “Due to ongoing roadworks on MacCurtain Street, Cork causing significant traffic delays in the area, the decision was made to divert our services temporarily.

“Bus Éireann maintains close contact with local authorities when making such changes. These route changes were advertised on our website on June 9, 2023. We also erected physical notices at affected and nearby stops prior to June 9.”

