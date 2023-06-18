Gardaí appeal for assistance in tracing whereabouts of Cork teen

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Tianna O’Sullivan who was last seen in the Mitchelstown area of Co. Cork on Tuesday, 13th June 2023 at approximately 7.30pm.

Tianna is described as being 5 foot 2 inches in height with a slim build. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing black leggings, a black jumper and black runners.

Anyone with information on Tiana's whereabouts are asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.