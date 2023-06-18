Sun, 18 Jun, 2023 - 14:57

Dunmanway’s debaters are crowned the national champs

Pupils from St Mary’s Senior Girls NS from Dunmanway were one of over 230 school teams from across Ireland who took part in the competition.
Eoin Kelleher

A CORK primary school team has scooped the top prize in Ireland for young debaters after they won the All-Ireland Concern Primary Debates final.

The debating champions, who are all aged 12, defeated the Deravoy NS team from Carrickroe, Monaghan, after successfully opposing the motion that ‘primary schools are creating caring global citizens’.

They were presented with their winning trophy by representatives from the humanitarian organisation, Concern Worldwide, which runs the contest as part of its drive to encourage further debate about global issues among young people.

This is the second year in a row that the competition was won by a school from Cork after Ardfield NS, Clonakilty, became the 2022 Concern Primary Debates champions.

St Mary’s team captain, Danielle Crowley-Healy, praised her team members Lauren Mawe-Downey and Georgina Farr and thanked their families, teachers and friends.

“We are delighted. It’s been a fantastic experience,” said Danielle after the final on Thursday evening.

The team’s mentor and class teacher Mairead Twohig said the whole school community is very proud of what they have achieved.

“These debates give children so much confidence. In this world today, we have to be able to speak up and have that presence whether it is at a meeting or on stage and this gives them that opportunity and they learn from each other,” said Ms Twohig.

Concern’s Head of Active Citizenship, Michael Doorly, praised all the teams who took part and thanked their teachers and family members.

“We created this competition to get students thinking and talking about global issues and to give them skills and experiences that will benefit them through life,” he said.

“Hopefully, they will become life-long advocates on behalf of the most disadvantaged people in the world.”

Anyone who would like their school to take part in next year’s competition can call 01 417 7733 or email primarydebates@concern.net.

