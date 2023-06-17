Jail for Limerick man for dealing crack cocaine in Cork city

Dealing crack cocaine in Cork city resulted in a young Limerick man being jailed for a year.

Seán Rainbow was stopped and searched by Garda Derry O’Brien on September 27, 2022.

The garda found that Rainbow had 24 deals of heroin and 17 of crack cocaine in his trousers.

The heroin had a street value of €756 while the crack cocaine had a street value of €182.

Defence barrister Paula McCarthy said the 25-year-old had a significant debt.

Judge Colin Daly said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that even though the volumes were not large, both drugs were heavily addictive and extremely harmful.

He imposed a sentence of one year on the accused who was from Limerick city.