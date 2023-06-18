Sun, 18 Jun, 2023 - 09:00

Cork event highlights Irish loyalty to local brands 

The ‘Cracking Sustainability in the Face of Rising Costs’ event was hosted in Cork last week by Guaranteed Irish and sponsored by SuperValu and Centra.
Martin Mongan

Three independent surveys carried out recently by Guaranteed Irish, SuperValu, and Bord Bia show that the Irish public are consciously supporting local brands.

Fiona Twomey of Bord Bia announced the results of their recent survey, which found Irish consumers remain committed to supporting locally produced food.

Almost two in three buy local produce on a weekly basis, and over half expect to purchase more local produce in the next six months.

Research carried out by Red C for 2023 confirmed that 79% of consumers who bought from Guaranteed Irish businesses believe they are supporting a sustainable economy, with 69% agreeing that buying from Guaranteed Irish businesses helped reduce their carbon footprint.

A survey by SuperValu in May this year showed that 99% of shoppers buy Irish products while 83% would be influenced to buy a product that displays the Guaranteed Irish ‘G’ symbol.

Owen Keogh, Musgrave Group, Head of Sustainability said:

“I am delighted to see so many of the Guaranteed Irish members also committed to making their businesses and products more sustainable.

“By harnessing our collective effort, we can really accelerate the progress made in the Irish Food and Drinks sector.” 

The most recent survey by Bord Bia showed that consumers are more intent on buying Irish products to support local businesses than ever.

Emma Walls from Glenisk added:

“Our customers can have confidence that buying locally is buying sustainably from a Guaranteed Irish business,” she added.

Brian Murphy of Deloitte Partner spoke about of the Deloitte Global 2023 Gen Z and Millennial Survey, which highlighted employees in those categories “have high expectations from business leaders and expect them to drive progress on DEI, societal impact, climate change and environmental sustainability.” Adding to the atmosphere of the event, was local Cork based food and drink suppliers showcasing and sampling their products.

These included Kate Dempsey of Kinsale Mead, Leonie Lynch of Juspy, Maurice Gilbert of Ballyhoura Apple Farm, Colette Twomey of Clonakilty and Hanna Backmo of Hanna’s Bees Wraps Ltd.

