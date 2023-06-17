Prison sentence for man who robbed taxi driver and attempted to rob barber's on same day

A 27-year-old Cork man was given a one-year prison sentence for carrying out a robbery from a taxi driver and an attempted robbery at a barber’s on the same day.

Jamie O’Brien of 23 Meadow Hill, The Meadows, Hollyhill, Cork, appeared before Cork Circuit Criminal Court where Judge Colin Daly imposed a prison sentence of 18 months with the last six months suspended.

Credit for time served was also given in the case which means that the accused has effectively served five of his 12 months already.

Garda Joe O’Reilly arrested Jamie O’Brien, 27, and charged him that on February 9, 2022 he went to Murphy’s barbers on 27 Shandon Street and he attempted to carry out a robbery.

He was also charged with robbery of €20 to €30 in loose change from a taxi driver at Boyce’s Street, Gurranabraher, on the same day.

Finally, he was charged with being in possession of a knife at Cathedral Road, Gurranabraher, the following day, February 10.

O’Brien pleaded guilty to all of those charges.

Jane Hyland, defence senior counsel, said half of his peer group died through suicide or overdoses and the other half are in custody.

She said the accused entered guilty pleas at the earliest opportunity.

Judge Colin Daly said the accused may have been under the influence of drugs but this did not excuse his behaviour.

The judge said he had to consider the impact on the victims and the aggravating factor of having previous convictions for violent offences.

The judge noted in mitigation that the accused now had a supportive partner and an eight-month-old child.

The judge imposed a sentence of 18 month with the final six months suspended.