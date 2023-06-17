Man found guilty of raping girl, 11-12, in mid-1990s

A twelve-person jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict against a man in his 60s for raping a girl when she was aged 11 or 12, back in the mid-1990s.

The charges relate to a period between January 1995 and December 1997.

At the outset of the trial, Judge Michael McGrath and the jury were told at the Central Criminal Court, sitting in Cork, that the prosecution case was that the child was raped on two occasions and sexually assaulted once, by having a plastic object placed in her anus.

The defendant was married to a much older sister of the complainant at the time of the incidents at the centre of the case.

The parties cannot be identified.

The girl was visiting her sister’s house when she found herself alone in a bedroom with the accused. She said her tracksuit pants and underwear were pulled down and she said the sexual assault and rape were committed on that occasion. The victim told gardaí that before this incident, the defendant said, “Ok, we’ll do something fun.”

She said that when he removed her pants and underwear and his own, she said: “I didn’t know what was going on, to be honest.”

Siobhán Lankford, prosecution senior counsel, said the victim was very young and did not know what was happening during the second rape either, when the defendant took the child into a bathroom of another premises.

Defence senior counsel, Tom Creed, put it to the complainant in cross-examination that she did not like the defendant as a child and, later, told gardaí, “he was always talking shite”.

She replied that she was uncomfortable around him and that, while he acted like he was very happy, it seemed fake to her.

Mr Creed said the defendant’s position was that none of this ever happened.

When the jury returned their unanimous guilty verdicts on all three counts, Mr Justice Michael McGrath adjourned sentencing until October 2 and remanded the defendant in custody until then.

A psychiatric report on the accused is to be prepared and so too is a victim-impact statement.