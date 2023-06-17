Councillors hit out at 'threatening' messages over Kinsale funfair row

Two county councillors have hit out at “disgusting” and “threatening” messages they have received in the aftermath of the Piper’s Funfair debate in Kinsale town.

Cork County Council is seeking a €60,000 bond from the organisers to hold the funfair in a town park. The amount of money being sought put the funfair in doubt, and last April prompted protesters to take to the streets of Kinsale in support of the event.

Fine Gael councillor John O’Sullivan highlighted the situation at last Monday’s full council meeting after the six councillors in the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District (MD) received an email last Sunday.

“In my opinion the contents of that email are intimidatory and bullying of the six members,” he said. “The six members of the MD have engaged on that issue continuously for 12 months. We have delivered everything that we were asked to deliver. We are being hung out to dry as if we are doing nothing. We dealt with it, effectively, efficiently, and successfully even though the issue was not in our gift. It was an executive decision. I just want to place on record that it is disgusting what is going on now with threats that there will be protests and we will be held to account.

“I gave a commitment to people that I would be fair. What I would expect is that they would reciprocate by being fair to us and they would acknowledge what the members of the MD did.”

His party colleague Cllr Kevin Murphy, said: “I also received the same threatening email. We have been taken to the cleaners on Facebook and on other social media, which is appalling.

“It is a source of bullying. This is really intimidating and appalling.

“We have done everything in our power to help. I am washing my hands of it. I have been threatened before, but this is really intimidating.”