Woman stole €26k in the course of her employment in Blackrock Castle observatory

A former financial administrator at Blackrock Castle observatory was given a suspended two-year sentence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for the stealing cash totalling €26,000 in the course of her employment.

Judge Colin Daly imposed that sentence and explained that some of the factors taken into consideration for the suspension in full of the sentence included the fact that she was not in any trouble before or since, had repaid the money in full to her former employer and was now employed elsewhere with an employer who is aware of the case relating to her time at Blackrock Castle observatory.

The thefts were committed on various dates in 2018 and 2019 and she pleaded guilty to 14 sample counts.

Angela Falvey of Ashbrook Heights, Lehenaghmore, Togher, Cork, appeared for sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where her defence senior counsel Elizabeth O’Connell outlined the defendant’s serious health concerns.

Originally 153 charges against the accused were brought by Detective Garda Maura O’Riordan and many of them referred to sums of cash of €100 or €200. But the sums varied. For instance, one referred to €9 while another referred to €460. Ultimately, the accused pleaded guilty to the 14 sample counts.

Det Garda O’Riordan explained the modus operandi used by the defendant to carry out the thefts.

Visitors to the observatory paid money on admission and at the end of the day the cash was totalled and lodged in the bank. The defendant was able to use her position in financial administration to change the paper work in respect of the money taken and then lodged the reduced amount with falsified paperwork.

When she became ill and had to be replaced by a new person in the role, what had been happening became apparent on that person’s first day of work, Det Garda O’Riordan said.

Management was notified, an internal investigation commenced, outside auditors were brought in to inspect the particular accounts and An Garda Síochána was notified.