Roadworks on Cork's northside to start in the coming weeks

Fri, 16 Jun, 2023 - 15:08

Residents are encouraged to attend an information evening on Monday, June 18 at Knocknaheeny Community Building.
Roadworks between Baker's Road and Harbour View Road junction and the Harbour View Road and Beara Drive junction on the northside of the city are to commence in the coming weeks.

Martin Mongan

Roadworks between Baker’s Road and Harbour View Road junction and the Harbour View Road and Beara Drive junction on the northside of the city are to commence in the coming weeks.

Phase one will see Harbour View Rd closed from Baker’s Rd/Harbour Rd up to Knocknaheeney Avenue, which will commence on June 26 with an expected completion date of August 4. Harbour View Rd will not be directly accessible from Baker’s Rd and vice versa.

The roadworks are necessary to increase the capacity of the underground pipes on Harbour View Rd as well as the laying of new pipes to serve regenerated housing over the coming months. The road will be resurfaced and widened during the developments.

Phase two will see Harbour View Rd closed from Knocknaheeny Ave/Harbour Rd junction to Beara Drive/Harbour View Rd junction.

The roadworks are expected to start on August 4 with an expected completion date of November 23.

Sinn Féin councillor for the city’s North West ward, Mick Nugent, said the roadworks are necessary to facilitate “a number of housing developments planned under regeneration just off Harbour View Rd”.

“I would be hopeful that it won’t take that long to fully complete the works. We will keep in touch with the city council’s regeneration team on that,” he added.

Footpaths will remain open for pedestrians between Knocknaheeny Ave and Beara Drive.

Bus stops will be relocated from Harbour View Rd to the stops and Courtown Drive, which will impact the 201 and 202 bus services.

Residents are encouraged to attend an information evening on Monday, June 18 at Knocknaheeny Community Building on Foyle’s Ave from 10am to 4pm to look at the development plans.

Water disruptions possible on Cork's southside early next week

cork city council
