Fri, 16 Jun, 2023 - 10:43

Man, 60s, has died after workplace incident in North Cork

Members of An Garda Síochána and emergency services attended the scene at a premises in Charleville.
Members of An Garda Síochána and emergency services attended the scene at a premises in Charleville.

John Bohane

A man has died after a workplace incident in North Cork yesterday afternoon.

Members of An Garda Síochána and emergency services attended the scene at a premises in Charleville.

A man in his 60s was pronounced dead and was taken to CUH where a postmortem will be conducted at a later date.

A garda spokesperson told The Echo: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal incident at a premises in Charleville, Co. Cork on June 15, 2023. 

"A man aged in his 60s was pronounced deceased.” 

The spokesperson confirmed that the Health and Safety Authority of Ireland also attended the scene of the workplace accident. 

“The HSA was notified and attended the scene. The local Coroner has been notified. The body was removed to Cork University Hospital and a post-mortem will be conducted at a later date.” 

A spokesperson for the HSA confirmed they have launched an investigation. 

“The HSA are aware of this incident and have launched an investigation.”

