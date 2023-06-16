Fri, 16 Jun, 2023 - 08:08

Man due before court in connection with Grand Parade assault

The incident occurred at approximately 7.30pm on Wednesday.
The man arrested in connection with a stabbing incident which occurred on Grand Parade on Wednesday has been charged.

Echo reporter

The man arrested in connection with a stabbing incident which occurred on Grand Parade on Wednesday has been charged.

The incident occurred at approximately 7.30pm on Wednesday.

One man, aged in his mid-20s, was seriously injured and was removed from the scene to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Gardaí arrested a man aged in his early 20s in connection with the assault and he was conveyed to a Garda station in Cork city. 

In an update this morning, a Garda spokesperson said the man has been charged and is scheduled to appear before Cork District Court this morning.

Man critically injured in Grand Parade stabbing; one person arrested

