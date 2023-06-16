Water disruptions possible on Cork's southside early next week

Essential mains repair works may cause water supply disruptions to a number of parts of the southside of Cork city at the start of the week, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company said the works are scheduled to occur from 9pm on Monday, June 19 until 5am on Tuesday, June 20.

According to Uisce Éireann, which rebranded from Irish Water at the start of the year, the works may cause supply disruptions to Maryborough Hill, Broadale, Garryduff, Thornbury, Mount Oval, Clarkes Hill, Coach Hill, Rochestown Road, Passage, Monkstown, Rochestown and surrounding areas.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public should allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

To access updates on these works, the public is invited to visit the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference: COR00064271.

Separately, Uisce Éirean has warned that its latest round of flushing works of Cork city watermains may cause temporary discolouration of water supplies in some parts of the northside.

The water utility company said it and Cork City Council will begin on Monday, June 19, an approximately two-week programme of flushing works likely to continue until at least Friday, June 30.

The works will affect residents on Blarney Street, Cathedral Road, The Grove, Strawberry Hill, Mount Saint Joseph’s Drive, The Rise, Sundays Well Avenue, Gurranabraher, Saint Anthony’s Road, Boyce Street and the surrounding areas on Cork’s northside.

The company said the flushing works would clear watermains of sediment and would reduce discolouration of the water supply.

This is the fourth such round of flushing works to be carried out by Uisce Éireann in recent months, and it follows works in the Douglas Road and South Douglas Road area in February, the Ballinlough Road, Browningstown Park, Beechwood Park, and Shrewsbury areas in April, and the Redemption Road, Commons Road, and Farranree areas in early May.

Water discolouration became a persistent problem in many parts of Cork city in the months since July of last year when Irish Water opened its new Lee Road water treatment facility.