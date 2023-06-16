Calls for greater Garda presence in Cork after Grand Parade stabbing

THERE have been fresh calls for an increased Garda presence on the streets in Cork city centre after a man was critically injured in a stabbing incident at Grand Parade on Wednesday evening.

The man in his mid-20s was rushed to Cork University Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition. A man in his early 20s was arrested following the serious assault, and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Fine Gael councillor Deirdre Forde, the mayor of Cork city, said Garda commissioner Drew Harris is due to visit the city in the next few days, and she intends to raise the issues of crime and garda numbers with him.

“The Garda commissioner is visiting Cork next week,” she said. “I will be sitting down with him and I will be saying: ‘What else can we do?’. People are saying to me we need more guards. We do, but how do we get them?

“People have got to feel safe no matter where it is in the city. Businesses work too hard to keep the city centre alive.

“More guards would give reassurance to the public, but they can’t be everywhere. We have a lot of good community gardaí, and I will be asking the Garda Commissioner to redouble his efforts.

“Cork is a great city. We want to make sure that our city is one of the safest in Ireland.”

Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent echoed the calls for more gardaí on the streets.

“We need to listen to what the public and businesses in the city centre are looking for and increase the garda presence in the city centre,” he said.

“Cork city centre has undergone a transformation in the last number of years with increased pedestrianisation and more retail coming back. I still think the city centre needs more of a garda presence.”

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to Wednesday’s assault to come forward.

“Any road users and pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were in the area of Grand Parade/Daunt Square between 7.15pm and 8pm this evening Wednesday, June 14, 2023, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” a spokesperson said.