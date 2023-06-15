Goats break loose for good cause: CCC getting help to clear invasive species 

Few Leesiders would disagree that Cork is the GOAT – the Greatest of all Time, an expression dating back to Mohammed Ali, the Greatest himself – but now a flock of actual goats is helping the city toward environmental greatness.

In a pilot scheme which has in its first week already proven a no-kidding success, Cork City Council has secured the services of eight West Cork goats to clear invasive plant species from Beaumont Quarry.

Goat herder and horticulturist William Walsh of Billy's Rent a Goat of Enniskeane with some of his co-workers in Beaumont Quarry. Picture: Donal O'Keeffe.

The species in question is Clematis vitalba, also known as Old Man’s Beard - it’s unclear whether the beard is a goatee – which can be a highly damaging to native plant biodiversity if left unchecked.

Each goat will consume approximately 5kgs of plant matter in a day, so over the four days, the goats will have eaten roughly 160kgs.

Goats also eat Japanese knotweed, but there is as yet no legislation to allow them to be used to clear it. Perhaps it could be rammed through the Oireachtas.

The project is a joint venture between Cork City Council and Cork Nature Network (CNN), and Kerri Shonnenburg, activities manager with CNN, said the scheme had proven a great success.

"It's everything that we would hope to do in terms of putting our conservation management plan into action, and also having the public awareness and education side of things," she said.

"The three things that our organisation exists for are happening here with this project."

Stephen Scully, at Cork City Council, said the council was delighted to partner with CNN to tackle at Beaumont Quarry the invasive species Old Man's Beard, the vines of which can grow to 100 feet long.

"It can blanket all other species and would eventually take over all of the quarry," he said.

"The very fact that the goats are eating it is a great positive, and we are very excited at the initiative.

"Cork Nature Network approached us with the idea and asked if we would fund it, and that amount of funding was very modest compared with the problem that we're dealing with," Mr Scully said.

Visiting the site on Thursday afternoon and asking some highly intelligent questions were 30 students from the adjacent Beaumont Girls School, and they were not gruff about allowing The Echo’s reporter to butt in.

William Walsh, owner of Billy’s Rent a Goat supplied the goats – Schnucki, Nico, Cerberus, Johnny, Willow, Zeus and brothers Mario and Luigi – all two-year-olds whom he had hand-reared and bottle-fed in Enniskeane.

Mr Walsh said the goats will return to Beaumont in the last week of July to resume their work in clearing the quarry.

“It’s great to see the community response and to see how kids and adults have responded to what is a very positive environmentally friendly solution here, one that works and which is socially and educationally building awareness,” William Walsh said.

“People look at this as a slower approach, but the benefits of building awareness far outweigh that.”

Enjoying an all-day, all-you-can-eat diet in the shade from the sun with their co-worker William, Cork’s GOAT goats didn’t appear to think the benefits too baad at all.