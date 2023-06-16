Design of North West Regional Park going to tender soon

TENDERS for the appointment of a team to design the long-awaited North West Regional Park are expected to be issued this month.

Cork City Council provided the update following a question on the project submitted by Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent at a Local Area Committee (LAC) meeting in May.

The council’s director of infrastructure development Gerry O’Beirne reaffirmed the council’s commitment to developing the amenity, stating that it is a “key objective for the council, as set out in the Cork City Development Plan 2022-2028”.

“In order to progress the matter, the City Development Plan envisages the preparation of an overall masterplan to guide the development of the proposed facility,” he said. “The council is currently preparing a brief for the appointment of a multidisciplinary design team for the new park.

“The brief envisages a facility that will provide an exciting range of interconnected and accessible recreational spaces including parks, natural green areas, ecosystems, greenways and blueways,” he added.

Mr O’Beirne said the council anticipates that the tenders for the appointment of the design team will be issued this month and that the design team will be appointed to commence work on the preparation of the masterplan shortly thereafter.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Nugent welcomed the update on the project.

“It’s welcome that there’s some movement on it,” he said. “The North West Regional Park is something we’ve been pushing for for some period of time.

“It’s the missing piece really in terms of the regeneration scheme in the north west of the city.

“I suppose the vision for it would be that it would be an amenity that would benefit the north west of the city right out, obviously the city has extended out to Blarney and Tower and even further afield,” he continued.

Mr Nugent said lands in Knocknaheeny have been earmarked to develop the park.

“The city council owns lands off Kilmore Rd in Knocknaheeny, that would be the general location of it.

“City council is saying it may need more land [to develop the park] so they may be talking to landowners in the area.

“Some of the land that is there that’s in private ownership was rezoned in the City Development Plan so that might pose some difficulty, but the council says they can still work on delivering the park going forward,” he said.