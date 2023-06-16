Pictures: Primary school pays tribute to Mary Poppins

CHILDREN from a Cork primary school staged a performance that was “practically perfect in every way” as they paid tribute to their idol, Mary Poppins.

Carrigtwohill Community National School pupils are still buzzing after their Broadway-worthy performance of Mary Poppins Jr.

Directed by Sarah Daly, the production comprised of two alternating casts performing over the course of Wednesday and Thursday evening.

Sophia Sweetnam Walsh, in the lead role of Mary Poppins, performing with fellow students of Carrigtwohill Community School. Photo Credit: Chani Anderson

The Echo attended Wednesday night’s show which saw Sophia Sweetnam Walsh take to the stage as the magical nanny.

She was joined by her co-stars including Alfie Foster (Bert), Carly Browne (Jane Banks) and David Migai (Michael Banks). Thursday night’s cast featured Sarah Wojs as Mary Poppins, Dylan Crowley as Bert with Brady Browne as Michael and Sophie Purcell as Jane.

Philip Tomardoe and Yoma Chea pictured backstage before Carrigtwohill Community School's Production of Mary Poppins. Photo Credit: Chani Anderson

CNS principal Teresa Coughlan told The Echo she was extremely proud of all the children and staff involved in the show.

“This was our first school musical and we were so lucky to have so many staff who were eager to get involved,” she said.

Students of Carrigtwohill Community School performing in a recent production of Mary Poppins. Photo Credit: Chani Anderson

“There was so much talent to choose from that we ended up having two casts who began rehearsals in January.

“They have been staying after school every Wednesday to rehearse.”

She extended her gratitude to the East Cork community for helping make their dream a reality.

The creative team, Davina Taff, Conor Karins, Joanne Dillon, Ronan Sherman and Trevor English; pictured backstage before Carrigtwohill Community School's Production of Mary Poppins. Photo Credit: Chani Anderson

“It was a huge community effort”, she said. “Aghada theatre group helped us to give that sense of magic to the show.”

Ms Coughlan praised her staff for their ongoing dedication.

Carly Browne, Tyman Czajowski and fellow cast members pictured backstage before Carrigtwohill Community School's Production of Mary Poppins.@capturesbychani

“You are committing yourself to a lot of hard work by signing up to something like this.

“At times it was challenging but it was wonderful to see it all come together on stage.”

Isabel Touolieri, Lexi Hodnett and Searlaith O'Callaghan pictured backstage before Carrigtwohill Community School's Production of Mary Poppins. Photo Credit: Chani Anderson

She described the importance of opportunities like this for children. We wanted to create core memories for the children and the opportunity to be part of something amazing.

“Mary Poppins is such a beautiful story that teaches children about the real things that matter in life.”