Complaints of bin trucks in residential areas in Cork before 6am

It has been agreed by county councillors that the environment section of the local authority would contact domestic waste collectors and remind them of their time restrictions after Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath highlighted several examples of bin trucks in residential estates prior to 6am.

“I have received several complaints of bin trucks in residential areas prior to 6am and in some cases between 4am and 5am over a prolonged period in built-up residential areas.

“It seems to be increasing if anything. There are time restrictions and permits for good reason as people of all ages need their sleep.

“The restrictions should be fully adhered to, but unfortunately, they are not,” Mr McGrath said.

“I had reports of a bin truck going around a residential estate at 4.30am.

“Domestic waste collection permits specify that bin truck collection activity should not commence prior to 6am.

“I have raised complaints with the environment section who have followed up and contacted the companies, but the difficulty is that it keeps happening.

“I want the environment section to take a broader approach in terms of contacting these individual companies that are operating within Cork county and reminding them of the time restrictions and the importance of adhering to their responsibilities.

“They need to operate their businesses in a way that respects the conditions on the permits. It needs to change,” he said.

Fianna Fáil councillor Ann Marie Ahern seconded the motion.

Independent councillor Frank Roche, however, expressed sympathy for the waste disposal companies.

“I would be defending the waste disposal companies. I have got complaints that they are being stopped on the side of a road for half an hour at school time and can’t travel through. It is a double-edged sword as they are being held up during the day in built-up areas.”

“Local authorities remain the relevant authorities for enforcement purposes,” senior engineer with the council’s environment directorate Liam Singleton said.

“Permits typically condition collection times between 6am and 10pm in areas where 60km/h or lower speed limits apply, or at any time where 80km or higher speed limits apply.

“When a complaint is received alleging operations outside of the permitted times, we look to identify the exact location to determine the speed limit for the location,” Mr Singleton said.

“Complaints of this nature are infrequent and are usually quickly resolved through engagement with the waste collector. Our experience is that such incidents are generally an oversight rather than a planned operational issue.”