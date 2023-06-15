Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 07:40

Cork Gardaí seek public’s help in locating missing teenager

The 15-year-old was last seen in Midleton on Saturday at around 8pm.
Cork Gardaí seek public’s help in locating missing teenager

Kelsey Stokes was last seen in Midleton on Saturday at around 8pm.

Echo reporter

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager last seen in Midleton on Saturday.

Kelsey Stokes, 15, is described as being approximately 4 foot 11 inches in height, of medium build with long blonde hair.

Kelsey was last seen in Midleton on Saturday at around 8pm.

When last seen, she was wearing black shorts, a black top and white Nike runners with pink stripes.

Kelsey is known to frequent Dublin.

Anyone with any information on Kelsey's whereabouts is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Read More

Gardaí appeal for public assistance to trace missing Cork teenager

More in this section

LATEST: One arrested and Gardaí appealing for witnesses after man critically injured in Cork stabbing  LATEST: One arrested and Gardaí appealing for witnesses after man critically injured in Cork stabbing 
One woman dead and another badly injured in Sligo train tragedy  One woman dead and another badly injured in Sligo train tragedy 
Overnight water restrictions to resume for Clonakilty Overnight water restrictions to resume for Clonakilty
east corkcork people
A lamp sign outside Garda Station, Cork City. Ireland

Gardaí appeal for public assistance to trace missing Cork teenager

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more