Cork Gardaí seek public’s help in locating missing teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager last seen in Midleton on Saturday.

Kelsey Stokes, 15, is described as being approximately 4 foot 11 inches in height, of medium build with long blonde hair.

Kelsey was last seen in Midleton on Saturday at around 8pm.

When last seen, she was wearing black shorts, a black top and white Nike runners with pink stripes.

Kelsey is known to frequent Dublin.

Anyone with any information on Kelsey's whereabouts is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.